Marrying at 22 is one of the best decisions of my life – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor-turned politician, Yul Edochie, has spoken out on how he got married at 22-years-old to his wife, and why it remains the best decision of his life.

While speaking during a Channels TV programme, Rubbing Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on Sunday, disclosed that getting married to his wife and mum of his four children, May Edochie, at 22 is one of the best decisions he has ever made in his life.

When asked by Ebuka why he got married that early, Yul said;

“My mum wanted me to because my dad also got married about the same age. He had his first child at 23 and I am very close to my mum and she wanted me to do that.

“She felt like if I did that, it would help me concentrate more because right now I have a lot of female fans and they send me messages about my voice and others and right now, I can look back and say I have to go back home.”

When asked if at anytime he felt he was too early to have gotten married, he said:

“Then. I felt that wait at that time. I don’t that way right now. It is one of the best things I ever did for myself. God bless my mum. I appreciate it.”

Watch the interview below;

