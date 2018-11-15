News Feed

Massive 13ft Python Snake Killed Inside A House In Port Harcourt (Photos)
A massive python was earlier today, killed inside a house at Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, as residents of the area were left stunned.
 

Residents holding the snake

The residents of Uyo street in the Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, were on Thursday, November 15th, left in total shock after a 13-ft python was killed in a house.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the huge snake was shot dead by a MOPOL security personnel while it was trying to swallow a goat.

See more photos of the reptile below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Pastor Exposed After Abducting And Sleeping With Married Woman In Edo

Ini Edo’s Followers Hit 4 Million On Instagram

19-Year-Old Boy Caught Red-handed With Fresh Human Parts In Awka

Fitness Expert Recommends Fruit Juice As Alternative For Breakfast

2019: What I Need To Defeat My Opponents – House Of Reps Candidate, Banky W

My Wife Is An Unrepentant Adulterer – Man Begs Court To End His Marriage

Singer Kizz Daniel Announces Plan To Get Married

Buhari Launches Unity Band Ahead Of 2019 Election Campaigns

Super Eagles Forward, Henry Onyekuru In Baby Mama Drama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *