Massive 13ft Python Snake Killed Inside A House In Port Harcourt (Photos)

A massive python was earlier today, killed inside a house at Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt, as residents of the area were left stunned.

The residents of Uyo street in the Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, were on Thursday, November 15th, left in total shock after a 13-ft python was killed in a house.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the huge snake was shot dead by a MOPOL security personnel while it was trying to swallow a goat.

