Maurizio Sarri Reveals One Key Aspect Of Chelsea’s Game That Needs Improvement

Chelsea new coach, Maurizio Sarri, has been an instant impact since he ditched Napoli to pitch his tenth with the Stamford Bridge outfit during the summer transfer window. The Former Napoli coach is yet to taste defeat across all competitions since the beginning of the current campaign.

The big tactician could take his tally to 10 matches unbeaten in the domestic league on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Despite these positivities, the tactician revealed today during a pre match conference that he is not satisfied with the Blues defensive approach to games.

What he said below: