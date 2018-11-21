Football

Mauro Icardi Scores First Goal For Argentina With This ‘Sweet’ Goal To Begin Post Messi Era And Fans Can’t Stop Reacting(Video)

Intermilan forward, Mauro Icardi,  opened his goal scoring account for the Argentina national team yesterday during their International friendly match with Mexico at the Estadio Malvinas stadium,  Argentina. The match was won by the La Albiceleste by two goals to nil.

The 25 years old had to wait for 8 matches before getting his first goal for the Argentina national team and he did it in style as the La Albiceleste begin life without their superstar, Lionel Messi.

The five times Ballon d’or winner is yet to feature for the La Albiceleste since their quarter finals exit at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia.

Mauro Icardi received a sumptuous pass in the midfield and surged down the right hand channel before darting into the Mexico area to fire an unstoppable beyond the “El Tricolor” goalkeeper and fans cant stop talking about this ‘sweet’ goal.

Video below:

What fans are saying:

 

