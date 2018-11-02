May D And White Lover Carolina Wassmuth Are Officially Married (Photos)

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodunmila popularly known as May D and his longtime white boo, Carolina Wassmuth got engaged back in May 2018 and they are now officially married.
May D shared photos from the intimate civil ceremony where the marriage was conducted by a legal officer, with interesting captions for each photo.
“OFF THE MARKET!” he captioned this one.
‘BIG BOY MOVES!’ He wrote.
“Real LIFE! ”. He declared.
The couple welcomed their baby boy, Ethan, last month in October.
Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”
Congrats!