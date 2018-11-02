May D And White Lover Carolina Wassmuth Are Officially Married (Photos)

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodunmila popularly known as May D and his longtime white boo, Carolina Wassmuth got engaged back in May 2018 and they are now officially married.

May D shared photos from the intimate civil ceremony where the marriage was conducted by a legal officer, with interesting captions for each photo.

“OFF THE MARKET! ” he captioned this one.

‘BIG BOY MOVES! ’ He wrote.

“Real LIFE! ”. He declared.

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Ethan, last month in October.

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”

Congrats!