News Feed

May D And White Lover Carolina Wassmuth Are Officially Married (Photos)

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodunmila popularly known as May D and his longtime white boo, Carolina Wassmuth got engaged back in May 2018 and they are now officially married.

May D shared photos from the intimate civil ceremony where the marriage was conducted by a legal officer, with interesting captions for each photo.

“OFF THE MARKET!💖💙” he captioned this one.

‘BIG BOY MOVES!💖💙’ He wrote.

“Real LIFE! 💖💙”. He declared.

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Ethan, last month in October.

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer. He was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”

Congrats!

Tags

You may also like

Mompha brags about earning ₦14 billion in a year, slams fake IG billionaires

Actress Yvonne Jegede Welcomes First Baby, Writes A Letter To Her

Wizkid Acquires New N101M Lamborghini Urus

Nigerians React To Dele Momodu Sharing Video Of Massively Curvy Lady With Huge Backside Twerking (Video+Screenshots)

Yvonne Nwosu wants to get married before the end of the year; shares list of certain requirements her husband-to-be must meet

Chaos As Church Service Over Prayer For Election Is Disrupted By IPOB (Video)

Linda Ikeji nurses child alone as Baby Daddy sticks to sweetheart, Elohor

Don Jazzy’s Father, Graduates from University (photos)

I was caught because I forgot to read my bible-Suspected Armed Robber

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *