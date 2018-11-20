Mayorkun’s Mother, Toyin Adewale Stuns In New Adorable Photos

Life seems good for Nigerian actress and movie producer, Toyin Adewale as the musical career of her son, Mayorkun has continued to soar high.

Mayorkun’s mother, Toyin Adewale attended a social gathering recently looking so beautiful and glamorous in a native outfit.

The Sunday outfit was beautified with a bright smile which added to her beauty.

Adewale’s son who has now carved a nitche for himself in the music industry was brought to limelight in 2016 after being signed by superstar singer, Davido to his Davido Music Worldwide record label.

