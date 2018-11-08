Mbappé’s Contract Leaks, Revealing Outlandish Demands

At 19-years-old, football superstar Kylian Mbappé has already shot into the national limelight following his impressive debut at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and his impressive head-turning acts at the Parc des Princes.

Having transferred from Monaco to Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain for a staggering €180 million EUR (approximately $224 million USD) fee earlier this year — making him the second most expensive footballer ever following Neymar Jr. — it might not come as a surprise to find out Mbappé’s contract was full of astonishing demands.

Reported by German news magazine Der Spiegel, Mbappé’s PSG contract included a €5 million EUR (approx. $5.7M USD) signing bonus and a €50 million EUR (approx. $57M USD) salary for the duration of his five-year contract, to which the club accepted.

Other demands that the footballer requested but PSG rejected were:

– a €500,000 EUR (approx. $571,700 USD) after-tax bonus should he win the Ballon d’Or, catapulting him to being the club’s highest-paid player eclipsing Neymar Jr.

– 50 hours of private aircraft use per year. Instead Mbappé was granted a monthly subsidy of €30,000 EUR (approx. $34,300 USD) to pay for his butler, driver and bodyguard.

– financial security should PSG be banned from the Champions League in violation of the Financial Fair Play rules.

– Mbappé’s father, Wlifrid, would be allowed attendance at PSG training sessions as well as conduct additional training sessions with his son at PSG’s facility.

The report also went on to state Real Madrid also agreed to a €180 million EUR (approximately $224 million USD) transfer with Monaco for Mbappé, but his father stopped the move fearing his son wouldn’t get any playing time with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo already on its roster.