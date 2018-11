MC Allamano has gone on IG to call out singer, Kcee for reneging on his giveaway promise.

The ‘Limpopo’ singer promised to giveaway 5 shoes to 5 lucky winners and the MC turned out to be the second person.

MC Allamano was infuriated and disappointed at the singer, urging him not to do giveaways when he cannot fulfill his promise or he could learn from his brother E-money who has been giving out N500,000 to some lucky persons.

