Meet Pretty And Talented Lady Mechanic Who Is Doing The Extraordinary In Abuja (Photos)

A Facebook page, The Humans of ABUJA, has taken to the social networking platform to share some photos of a young lady who was spotted in Abuja as she took up the job of a mechanic and owning it well enough.

It was gathered that the young lady is doing great things with her profession and making it known that odds can indeed be conquered.

The lady who was captured at the federal capital in Abuja repairing a damaged car, was seen wearing a navy blue overall, a red scarf and a pair of shoes. She even sat on a tyre without making much of a fuss.

The identity of the lady mechanic or the part of Abuja the photos were taken, were not scertain by TORI News as at the time of filing this report.

See more photos below;

