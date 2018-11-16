News Feed

Meet The Beautiful Lady Behind The Customer Care Voice On MTN (Photos)
 

Kgomotso Christopher 

The talented voice over artist and actress has been revealed to be the sweet customer care voice that works for multinational mobile telecommunications company, MTN group. 

The lady known as Kgomotso Christopher from South Africa is the voice that says on the network, “you have insufficient funds please recharge“ among other services offered by MTN.. 

Her identity was recently unveiled as many internet users were surprised to have finally linked the face to the voice which they thought was a white woman.

The educated actress who graduated from Columbia University in New York, USA, took to her Twitter account to confirm the revelation as she revealed she’s been doing this for over six years. 

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Ritualism, Promiscuity & Occultism: Lagos Socialite Leaks Billionaire Husband’s ‘Dirty Secrets’

Drama As Promoter Insists Floyd Mayweather Will Compete At MMA Event Despite His Denial

FAAN Tells Nigerians What They Should Do To Any Officer Demanding For Bribe

Notorious Armed Robbers Terrorizing Delta Residents Gunned Down By Security Operatives (Photos)

Shocking: Driver Allegedly Forces Woman Into Prostitution After Kidnapping Her In Benue

Nigeria vs South Africa: We Are Here For The 3 Points – Musa Speaks Ahead Of AFCON Qualifier

President Buhari Makes New Set Of Appointments For CEOs, EDs Of Federal Agencies

Thierry Henry Reveals The Incredible Moment He Realized Lionel Messi Was Not ‘Normal’

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Looking Cute In New Photo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *