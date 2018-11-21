Meet The New Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2018 (Photos)

Zainab Lawal

Zainab Lawal has been crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja in the 2018 edition of the pageant in highly competitive event held at Chida International event centre recently.

The pageant which was organised by the Dolce Entertainment, was hosted by United Nations Youth Ambassador, Utchay Odims at a well attended finals that attracted several high profile personalities.

At the colourful 18th edition, distinguished individuals and organisations were honoured for their impact in charity and human development.

Congratulating the winners, the project director Hon. Ejiro Okphiwo said he was impressed and satisfied with the organization of the event and performance of contestants who put up an impressive display to entertain the audience.

