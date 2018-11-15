Meet the owner of Instablog9ja

Popular instagram blog, Instablog9ja broke into the media scene in 2015 alongside many other blogs but is widely considered the most successful news blog on instagram.

For years, many have wondered who the mystery person behind the instagram blog was, with so many names thrown around…and none, until now, has been right. Being anonymous was obviously important to the creator of instablog but we think it’s time everyone knows the man behind the IG blog.

The owner of instablog9ja is John Abayomi, a former online editor of Vanguard news and current online editor of Punch. He is also a Social media strategist, creative content developer, documentary producer and SEO expert.