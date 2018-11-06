News, Uncategorized

Men shouldn’t cook – Uganda President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni came under fire Monday for saying he had not stepped into the kitchen since he got married, and that he believes that other men shouldn’t cook as well as it’s not a man’s role to do so.

“The head of the home never goes into the kitchen. It is now 45 years with Mama Janet, I have never stepped into the kitchen. That is how it should be,” he said on Sunday in a statement, as an example of how politicians and civil servants should stick to prescribed roles.

Oxfam’s International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima, hit back at the 74-year-old president on Twitter, saying she was “disappointed”.

“Cooking isn’t a woman’s job. It’s a life skill. All people – men and women should cook,” she wrote.

“When cooking, cleaning and doing other domestic chores are left to women, they are denied an equal chance to raise incomes or to be politically active.”

Beatrice Alaso from the opposition Forum For Democratic Change told AFP:

“Museveni has revealed to the world what he has always believed in: that women can never be the same as their male counterparts.”

Tags

You may also like

Davido reportedly sacks music artiste, Idowest, ignores his birthday

Didier Drogba shows off his impressive dancing skills after helping club win championship (Video)

Uriel fires back after being called out on Cee-C’s birthday

Tinsel star, Gbenro Ajibade drops cryptic message amid marital crisis rumors

Davido Has An Abandoned First Baby, Who Is A Spitting Image Of Imade – Kemi Olunloyo says, shares photos

DJ Kaywise involved in near-death motor accident in Abuja

Lady shares her encounter with a creative “abacha” seller in Owerri, Imo State

Minimum Wage: NLC calls off planned strike

Photos of a truck driver who got married to his fiancée with his truck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *