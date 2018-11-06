News Feed

Men shouldn’t cook – Uganda President

President Museveni of Uganda came under fire, on Monday, for saying he had not stepped into the kitchen since he got married, and that it was not a man’s role to cook.

“The head of the home never goes into the kitchen. It is now 45 years with Mama Janet, I have never stepped into the kitchen.

That is how it should be,” he said on Sunday in a statement, as an example of how politicians and civil servants should stick to proscribed roles.

Oxfam’s International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima, hit back at the 74-year-old president on Twitter, saying she was “disappointed”.

“Cooking isn’t a woman’s job. It’s a life skill. All people – men and women should cook,” she wrote.

“When cooking, cleaning and doing other domestic chores are left to women, they are denied an equal chance to raise incomes or to be politically active.”

Ms Alice Alaso, a top mobiliser for The New Formation political pressure group said: “Museveni has revealed to the world what he has always believed in: that women can never be the same as their male counterparts.”

A section of online publications however, defended Mr Museveni’s comments as consistent with the country’s culture which sees men cooking as “taboo”, saying some ethnic groups in the country have a word referring to men who cook as a “transvestite or a man dressing and behaving like a woman.”

You may also like

See What Cambridge Said About Releasing President Buhari’s Certificate

Man Utd Need Miracle To Sell 100million Pounds Flop Alexis Sanchez

CBN: Nigerian Banks Lost N12bn To Armed Robbers, Fraud In 6 Months

Buhari ‘Secretly’ Appoints Son-In-Law As Head Of Nigerian Agency

Female corps member’s photo has tongues wagging online

Driver, Bus Conductor Beat Each Other Dirty In Lagos

Truck driver gets married to his fiancée with his truck in Plateau (Photos)

DJ Kaywise involved in ghastly motor accident in Abuja

Laura Ikeji reacts after getting free N500k from Billionaire, E-money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *