Mercy Aigbe Comes Under Fire On Social Media For Sharing These Photos

Nigerian actress, director and movie producer, Mercy Aigbe is presently in the eye of the storm after posting sultry pictures online.Serious insults are presently being hurled at Mercy Aigbe after she rocked a cleavage-baring outfit.Most of her critics believe the mother of two should dress decently as she is a role model to the younger generation.The heat has been turned on the 40-year old who is very much used to controversies ranging from her failed marriage, luxurious lifestyle and the controversial purchase of her mansion in Lagos.

See reactions below:

