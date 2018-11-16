Mercy Johnson looks chic & slim in adorable new photo, her fans react

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has always been regarded by many as a beauty to behold in so much that she is always a delight to see in anything she wears.

But there are quite some specific occasions where she stands out and looks extraordinarily beautiful.

Only recently, one of these very special occasions when the beauty of the actress is bedazzling occurred. The actress who is known to keep a low cut had a wig on this time around.

The golden coloured wig was worn on top of a beautifully designed black gown that had African prints and embroideries on.

The gown which curved her body well was complemented by a facebeat that was on fleek.

It was also noticed that Mercy who is a mother of three looked slim and fit in the outfit. The actress who was aware of good looking she was in the picture could not help but gush over her appearance.

Alongside the picture that she shared, Mercy also wrote a caption that revealed this much:

“Hey friends ,guess where we are going? Loving my wig like kilode and my outfit. My Kemi dear, I cant get enough of this gold hair…”

Some of Mercy’s fans noticed her slimness and beauty and they could not help but sing her praise in the comment section.

See some of the reactions below: