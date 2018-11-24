Metele attack: They said he was shocked, yet he responded at 7pm on Saturday, Fayose blasts Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement on Saturday revealed that he was shocked over the killing of military personnel in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists. Buhari, while assuring Nigerians revealed that ‘immediate measures are being taken to ensure that loopholes which led to the fatalities are blocked once and for all.’

Reports that men of the Nigerian Army were overpowered and killed in a Boko Haram attack last Sunday, emerged earlier in the week – With many Nigerians throwing several shots at the present administration for not doing enough for our gallant soldiers.

Immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose following the president’s statement on Saturday evening that he was shocked about the death of the soldiers, took a huge swipe at Buhari.

Fayose said Mr President couldn’t have been shocked, if he was responding after several days since the sad incidence. The former governor, who has always been a strong opposition voice against the president said Buhari would have reacted, if the matter had concerned his reelection bid.

Taking to Twitter soon after Buhari’s statement on Saturday, Fayose wrote;

If it were to be issues concerning his reelection bid, he will be aware immediately and deploy necessary agencies of govt, but on the killing of over 100 of our soldiers by Boko Haram, our President was not aware until about 7pm today and they said he was shocked! His time is up!