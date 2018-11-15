Michael Owen Sends ‘Lovely’ Message To Real Madrid’s New Coach, Santiago Solari.

Santiago Solari, who took over from former Real Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui, following strings of unpleasant results that saw them sat in 12th on the domestic league table has been confirmed on a permanent basis after spending two weeks as a caretaker coach.

The 43 years old Argentine has been able to move the Los Blancos further up the log after just four matches in charge which all resulted in a win for them. They are now sixth on the table.

Following the confirmation of the Argentine as Real Madrid new coach until june 2021, his former team mate, Michael Own, has taken to his twitter handle to send him a lovely message.

What he said: