Football

Michael Owen Sends ‘Lovely’ Message To Real Madrid’s New Coach, Santiago Solari.

Santiago Solari, who took over from former Real Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui, following strings of unpleasant results that saw them sat in 12th on the domestic league table has been confirmed on a permanent basis after spending two weeks as a caretaker coach.

The 43 years old Argentine has been able to move the Los Blancos further up the log after just four matches in charge which all resulted in a win for them. They are now sixth on the table.

Following the confirmation of the Argentine as Real Madrid new coach until june 2021, his former team mate, Michael Own, has taken to his twitter handle to send him a lovely message.

What he said:

You may also like

Real Madrid Confirms Solari’s Appointment On A Permanent Basis But Diego Maradona Feels The Argentine Won’t Last

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 15TH NOVEMBER

I Would Have Loved To Retire At Manchester United But I Left For These Reasons – Wayne Rooney

James Rodriguez Out Of Actions For The Remaining Part Of 2018 And Here Is How His Team Mates Are Reacting

Here Is How Football World Reacted To Fellaini’s New Look

Argentina Legend, Diego Maradona, Reveals Why He Thinks Mourinho Is Better Than Guardiola

Check Out Dannyl Welbeck’s Message To Arsenal Fans After Rupturing His Knee

Betting Tips: Netherlands vs France

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 14TH NOVEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *