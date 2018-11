John Mikel Obi, one of Nigeria’s most famous football stars is currently in Nigeria.

The football star who captains the Super Eagles, visited Nigeria with his Russian partner Olga Diyachenko and their twin daughters, Mia and Ava.

A welcome party was held for them and his partner was filmed showing off her Igbo cultural dance steps. It was an incredibly happy atmosphere for them all.

Watch the cute video below:

