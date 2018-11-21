Uncategorized

Mikel Obi’s Russian partner Olga Diyachenko showing off her Igbo cultural dance steps (Video)

Super Eagle’s captain, John Mikel Obi is currently in Nigeria with his Russian partner Olga Diyachenko and their twin daughters, Mia and Ava.

The video making the rounds showed that a welcome party was held for them and Mikel’s wife was filmed showing off her Igbo cultural dance steps.

Not aware of the ‘spray tradition’ olga was so shocked to see Mikel’s father trying to spray her money, she shared the video and captioned it.

“What an amazing day! Thank you for such a warm welcome to all 26 Obis ♥️ Next time we’ll bring some moves too, although hard to compete 😘 p.s. I was not aware of the spraying tradition 💸 🤷‍♀️ #nigeria 🇳🇬”

Watch the cute video below;




