Mind how you talk to Nigeria’s next president, PDP warns Tinubu over statement against Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has issued a warning to a national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) over statement attributes to him against its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP in its statement to the effect said, Tinubu being an elder statesman shouldn’t be heard making utterance that reduce his pedigree. In the statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity secretary, advised Tinubu not to join the smear campaign against its Presidential candidate.

The party added that, a person of the former governor of Lagos’ status can go ahead with his political activities without resorting to to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as Atiku.

Asiwaju, as an elder, should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances which has become the trademark of his failed, dysfunctional and discredited party, the All Progressives Congress(APC).

We caution the National Leader of the failed and discredited APC , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to draw himself out by joining in the smear campaign and unsavoury comments against our Presidential candidate.

It is also instructive to state that a person of Asiwaju status can conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as @atiku,whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next President.