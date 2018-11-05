Minimum Wage: Bukola Saraki begs NLC, FG to do everything to ensure strike doesn’t hold

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has begged the Federal Government as well as the leadership of the NLC to come to common ground in order to avert the proposed national strike. In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday,

According to Saraki, his appeal is for both t”he FG and the NLC to immediately shift from their extreme positions and create a new middle ground in their negotiations over the minimum wage.”

In the statement, Saraki said the interest of the people should be paramount in the minds of all parties, as “any labour strike will cause inconvenience and discomfort to our people.”

The statement reads thus:

My Appeal is for the two sides to immediately move fast, shift from their extreme positions and create a new middle ground in the negotiations for the new minimum wage. The shift in positions can be done even before the period of the commencement of the proposed strike action so that we do not further create tension within the economy.

“At this point, the interest of the people should be paramount in our minds. Any labour strike will cause inconvenience and discomfort to our people. While the government and labour are representing the interest of the people, it is important to also ensure we avoid any action that will not show sensitivity and sensibility to the plight of the people.”