News Feed

Minimum wage: Comedian Alibaba speaks on increase from N18,000 to N30,000

Veteran comedian, Ali Baba, has shared his thoughts on the new increase in minimum wage for Nigerian civil servants from N18,000 to N30,000, as advocated by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

According to the prolific humour merchant, if the current exchange rate doesn’t drop and fuel is still imported, then the increased minimum wage will make no difference. Ali Baba “Market forces will swallow up that salary increase in 3-months. The quality of life has to be much better.

The exchange rate has to drop to say N100 to $1, and with fuel still being imported, no chance of that happening”, he wrote. However, just to make himself happy, he celebrated the increase from N18,000 to N30,000. “Hey let’s celebrate, minimum wage is now N30,000. Some governors who have not been able to pay 18k must now pay 30k. Oya let’s dance jare”, he wrote on his Instagram page.

Tags

You may also like

Vera Sidika taunts ex-boyfriend, Otile Brown who begged her for a Mercedes by buying same car for her new boy toy

Young lady’s transformation leaves everyone in total shock (Photos)

Davido and Adetutu Alabi, model with tribal marks meet (Photo)

Nigerian Man cries out after seeing some women do this to bitter leaf meant for Public Consumption (photos)

Official photos from Linda Ejiofor’s bridal shower

Bbnaija’s Khloe Frustrated After UK, US, And Canadian Embassies Denied Her Visas Without Refund

Ese Walter and Benny Ark separate after 5 years of marriage

Heartbreaking photos of incubator used in Nigerian hospital to save life of premature baby

Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man United after win against Juventus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *