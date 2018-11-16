Minimum wage: Shehu Sani blasts governors opposing 30k

Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to reports that 36 Nigerian governors have opposed the new minimum wage of N30,000.

The governors, who stated that the only way, the new minimum wage can be implemented is if, national workforce is downsized. This means that workers in all States will be reduced to numbers, that can allow them, afford the new amount.

However, the senator representing Kaduna Central in Friday, lambasted the governors for saying can’t afford to pay workers N30,000 but can afford to pay political appointees, campaign officials and foot soldiers.

He wrote: