Minimum Wage: What State Governors Did After Meeting With Buhari In Aso Rock

The meeting of Governors with President Muhammadu Buhari on the new national minimum wage has just ended at the State House Villa, Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

According to Daily Trust, four governors including Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) attended the closed doors meeting.

Yari who chairs the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) led the Governors to the meeting that lasted for over an hour. However, when they emerged from the meeting, the governors kept mum on what had transpired.

NGF had last week constituted a committee to meet with the President over the National Minimum Wage.

A tripartite panel of the Federal Government on the new minimum wage chaired by a former Head of Service, Ama Pepple had weeks ago recommended N30,000 as the country’s new national minimum wage.

The NGF had last week after an emergency meeting on the minimum wage in Abuja, asked the organised labour to choose between the N30, 000 and job cut.

The Governors left the Villa without speaking to the State House reporters. The Media Office of the President is expected to issue a press statement on outcome of the meeting soon.

