Uncategorized

Minister of information & culture Lai Mohammed expresses sadness over the sudden death of OAP Tosyn Bucknor

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family and friends of popular On-Air-Personality (OAP) Tosyn Bucknor, saying he was deeply saddened by her untimely death.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister described Tosyn’s death as a great loss to the nation’s burgeoning creative industry, where she excelled in her lifetime.

He urged Tosyn’s husband and her entire family to take solace in the fact that she left great footprints on earth in her short but memorable life.

”Since the news of Tosyn’s death broke, there has been a widespread expression of sympathy for her family and an outpouring of accolades for her. There is no better indication that she made her mark while on this side of the great divide.

”This should be a source of consolation for Tosyn’s family during their most difficult time. I pray that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed and also give strength and comfort to her family,” the Minister said.




Tags

You may also like

Burnaboy warns Blac Chyna against coming to Nigeria

Fans react after seeing Curvy Princess Shyngle and Sarkodie together in Dubai

EXPOSED: Goodluck Jonathan reveals key reasons why he lost 2015 presidential election to Buhari

Police apprehend six armed robbers wearing military uniform in Benue State

PREMIERE: Andxion – The African Son EP

Nursing mother runs to Lagos State government for help over constant domestic violence from husband

Mikel Obi’s Russian partner Olga Diyachenko showing off her Igbo cultural dance steps (Video)

Beautiful actress, Nadia Buari celebrates her 35th birthday with awesome photos

Rapper, Olamide roasted on social media after meeting with Lagos state (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *