Model wears popular $1Million Fantasy Bra at Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Few days after Victoria’s Secret announced their new design being the $1million (N360 million) Fantasy bra, we now see it on the runway.

Supermodel Elsa Hosk rocked the $1million (N360 million) Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which took place on Thursday in New York City.

The 30 year old Swedish supermodel, stole the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing the glittering Fantasy Bra consisting of more than 2,100 jewels.

According to reports, this year’s Atelier Swarovski-designed Dream Angels Fantasy Bra is worth $1 million and includes a matching body chain. It was made with over 2,100 Swarovski lab-created synthetic diamonds, as well as topaz and sterling silver.

There are more than 71 carats, including a particularly large gem at the center and it took over 930 hours to make the bra.

See photos below;

