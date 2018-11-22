Moment Davido threatened to sue a UK perfume store as they accuse his crew of stealing

A video that has been making rounds online shows moment Nigerian singer, Davido threatened to sue a UK store as they accuse his crew of stealing perfume.

The 26-year-old singer was filmed threatening to sue a UK store after they wrongly accused his crew of stealing perfume during his tour.

In the video, Davido’s crew can be seen indulging in an argument with the store officials before the singer stepped out from his car and threatened to sue them for racism as he reminded them of his financial status.

Watch the video below…