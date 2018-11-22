News Feed

Moment Davido threatened to sue a UK perfume store as they accuse his crew of stealing

 

A video that has been making rounds online shows moment Nigerian singer, Davido threatened to sue a UK store as they accuse his crew of stealing perfume.

The 26-year-old singer was filmed threatening to sue a UK store after they wrongly accused his crew of stealing perfume during his tour.

In the video, Davido’s crew can be seen indulging in an argument with the store officials before the singer stepped out from his car and threatened to sue them for racism as he reminded them of his financial status.

Watch the video below…

Tags

You may also like

Five best friends who were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings are all now state senators (Photos)

World’s Oldest Nun Dies At 110 In Poland (Photo)

Court Sentences Two Men To Death In Ogun… Find Out Why

Emery Reveals Three Main Arsenal Objectives

June 12 As Democracy Day Bill Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

Aubameyang To Lure Dembele To Arsenal

‘I Was Shaking Vigorously’ – Veteran Actress, Sobowale Reveals How She Almost Fainted On Set

You Can’t sway South-East With False Promises – PDP Tells Buhari

Wilder vs Fury: Joshua Issues Statement Of Intent To Face The Winner, To Become Undisputed Champion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *