News Feed

Moments Doctors Surgically Remove Toy That Got Stuck In Boy’s Throat In Ibadan. (Photos+Video)

Parents and guardians have been warned to be careful how they leave children/wards with toys to play with, most especially unsupervised.

This latest warning is coming following a minor surgery done on a little boy to remove a toy which got stuck in his throat.

The boy was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan in Oyo state as the doctors attended to him and put him to sleep before removing the toy from his throat as can be seen in the pictures.

A social media user wrote; UCH, Ibadan doctors surgically removes toy stuck up in little boys throat. Parents, let’s be careful with toys around the kids. God help us all.

See Video

Tags

You may also like

Why We Are Bringing Diezani Back To Nigeria For Trial – EFCC Speaks Up

Nigerian Couple Look Stunning In Village-themed Pre-wedding Photos

Real Madrid To Hire Santiago Solari As Permanent Coach Till End Of Season

“I regret every marrying billionaire Aku” – Ex beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

‘You my Champion boy, I love you’ – Simi appreciates her boo Adekunle Gold for his support at her London concert

Actor Jim Iyke Goes Bald For A Movie Role

Toke Makinwa replies Dabota Lawson over marriage regret post

Actress Yvonne Nelson celebrates 33rd birthday

Nigerian Lady In Police Net After Man Transferred ₦5 Million Into Her Account

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *