Moments Doctors Surgically Remove Toy That Got Stuck In Boy’s Throat In Ibadan. (Photos+Video)

Parents and guardians have been warned to be careful how they leave children/wards with toys to play with, most especially unsupervised.

This latest warning is coming following a minor surgery done on a little boy to remove a toy which got stuck in his throat.

The boy was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan in Oyo state as the doctors attended to him and put him to sleep before removing the toy from his throat as can be seen in the pictures.

A social media user wrote; UCH, Ibadan doctors surgically removes toy stuck up in little boys throat. Parents, let’s be careful with toys around the kids. God help us all.

See Video