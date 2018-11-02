News Feed

Mompha brags about earning ₦14 billion in a year, slams fake IG billionaires

Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, has revealed that he made 14 billion Naira in 2017 alone and he shared a document received from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to prove this.

The Bureau de Change operator who used to be best friends with Hushpuppi went on to shade people who make only a few millions yet come on Instagram to claim they are billionaires.

He wrote:

I keep laughing when some people on IG keep calling themselves billionaire when they no even get 50m naira for account.

From 2016 to 2017 my total income is 14 billion naira and 2018 own bnever dey there ooo.

Keep deceiving yourself

