Mompha says he made ₦14 Billion from 2016-2017, slams fake IG Billionaires

Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, has disclosed that he made 14 billion Naira from 2016-2017 as he shared a document received from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to prove this.

The Bureau de Change operator who used to be best friends with Hushpuppi went on to shade people who make only a few millions yet come on Instagram to claim they are billionaires.

He wrote:

“I keep laughing when some people on IG keep calling themselves billionaire when they no even get 50m naira for account.

From 2016 to 2017 my total income is 14 billion naira and 2018 own bnever dey there ooo.

Keep deceiving yourself”

