Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Things haven’t really improved since former France striker, Thiery Henry, took over as Monaco’s head coach during the International break. The 2016/2017 Ligue 1 winning side, AS Monaco, appointed the Arsenal legend as their new coach after parting away with Jardim Leow, following strings of unpleasant results.

Henry, who was part of Belgium’s third place winning coaching crew at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia is still without a win after overseeing five matches in all competition.

The Frenchman whose team was decimated by Belgian side, Club Brugge, 4-0 yesterday at The Stade Louis II stadium of Monaco then lash at his players at the end of the match. He cited that the players have not been playing with hunger.

What he said below: