News Feed

More stunning Photos from the lavish traditional wedding of Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

More stunning Photos from the lavish traditional wedding of  actress Linda Ejiofor and actor Ibrahim Suleiman have been released by the happy bride. Beautiful actress Linda Ejiofor and Hausa born actor Ibrahim Suleiman had their traditional wedding yesterday, and it was a lavish ceremony well attended by their friends, colleagues, and fellow celebrities.Sharing photos, the actress said,

Sharing photos, the actress said’” 8th November 2018…❤️ 3 down 1 to go ☺️

See more beautiful new photos below.

The stunning actress made her engagement announcement over the weekend when she posted a picture of herself and her groom-to-be on her Instagram page.

See another

Tags

You may also like

Herbalist And Hospital Attendant Steal Baby’s Placenta In Kwara

Pregnant woman ‘fights off ex-husband by throwing boiling water on him after he kidnapped and raped her’ (Photos)

2019 election: Journalist sacked for supporting Buhari

Lovely photos of Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman at their court wedding

Buhari approves DSS to further question Adams Oshiomhole

Robbers kill NDU student because of phone (Photos)

After Multiple Miscarriages, Actress Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Finally Welcome Baby (Photos)

Founder of ‘The Boob Movement’ Chioma comes out as Lesbian, shows off her partner

Viral Video Of Nigerian Female Pastor Educating Newlyweds On S*x

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *