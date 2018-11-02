Mourinho Discloses Man Utd’s Problems, Urges Players To Get To The Top Four Position

Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho has disclosed that his side’s problems this season are: injuries, suspension and form.The Portuguese also said that his players must start winning matches so that they can finish in top four positions at the end of December before they will start thinking of winning the title.

United are currently occupying the eight position on the English topflight league table with 17 points from 10 games.

“When you are outside the top four I don’t think you should speak about title,” Mirror UK quoted Mourinho as saying.

“When you are top four you can look up, see the distance, look to the fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment – injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it.

“But in this moment we are outside top four, so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be, in the end of December in a better position than we are in now at this moment.”

Mourinho added: “So until the end of December we have to focus on ourselves and the potential we have, and the problems we have, and the qualities we have and try to go.

“Because in this moment we are outside the top four, we have to push hard, work hard to improve to try and get into these top four positions.”

Mourinho’s side will take on Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Kick-off time is 1:30pm