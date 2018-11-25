Uncategorized

Mr Eazi who was allegedly thrown out from TerraKulture in Lagos for being rude to the owner finally reacts

Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, the Nigerian singer who is popularly known by his stage name Mr Eazi, was reportedly thrown out and banned from art center, TerraKulture, in Lagos yesterday, November 23rd after he acted rude to the owner of place.

The Ghanaian-Nigerian singer had booked TerraKulture for his show billed for yesterday which has since been canceled.

In a series of tweets, Eazi said he got to the event center and did not like the stage he saw there which was different from what he had asked for.

It was gathered that Mr Eazi and the owner of the place, Bolanle Austen-Peters had a one on one and Mr Eazi disrespected her obviously not knowing who she was. That disrespect earned him a permanent ban from the establishment.

Read his tweets below:

