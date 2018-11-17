Mr Jollof Appreciates Wizkid For Taking Him As A Brother (Photos+Videos)

IG sensation, Mr Jollof so elated as he meets singer, Wizkid in Dubai, thanks him for taking him as his brother.

Mr Jollof who got Wizkid’s attention with his blunt and funny Instagram posts, and with his signature slangs ‘Everywhere Stew’, is currently in Dubai partying with the Starboy at the One Africa Music Fest.

He wrote;

“I am not a funny person, I am not rich, I am not in anyway connected to @wizkidayo because Warri to Lagos na very far place, 6.4million people follows @wizkidayo on Instagram alone meaning he has every reason not to associate himself with me, he doesn’t read his DM at all, meaning I didn’t talk to him on private message to gain his attention, he hardly visit peoples page if you are not in his circle or business associate (meaning he loves his space outside entertainment ) but the grace and divine intervention of God connected us together and you took me as like a brother. @wizkidayo you made my fantasy turn into reality and you told me you have not even started oh my God I don’t even have a screen anymore.

@wizkidayo na man you be, na three blokus you get. I am a product of Grace not hardwork……”

