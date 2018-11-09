Mum Finally Stops Breastfeeding Daughter At The Age Of Nine

A Mother has revealed she will miss breastfeeding her daughter after she finally weaned at the age of nine.

Sharon Spink, 50, has been breastfeeding daughter Charlotte for the past nine years and insists it is completely normal and has cemented a lifelong bond between them.

Sharon, from Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire, said despite doing it for almost a decade she is happy the schoolgirl made her own decision to stop two months ago.

The quinquagenarian, who supports natural term weaning, claims her daughter is healthy and rarely gets ill thanks to the beneficial properties of ‘mummy milk’.

And despite facing a backlash from critics who have accused her of child abuse, Sharon wants to break down the stigma around breastfeeding older children – believing there are many mums out there doing it.

Sharon said:

‘When I came to have Charlotte, I had decided on natural term weaning. Gang of trans women beat man up after ‘minor provocation’ on night out ‘It’s nice for the child to be in control of when they want to wean, rather than forcing the issue.