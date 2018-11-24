Uncategorized

Music star Davido celebrates 26th birthday with all-white dinner party (Photos, Videos)

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, is obviously an individual that enjoys the spotlight very much. The star clocked 26 on November 21, 2018, and he has made sure to go all out to mark the day.

On his big day, friends and fans alike took to social media to appreciate the musician. He also spent the day with his second daughter, Hailey, at his birthday dinner in Atlanta.

Despite that, the festivity doesn’t seem to be over. The singer had another birthday celebration in Lagos, Nigeria.

He marked his new age once again with his friends and his girlfriend, Chioma, at an all-white dinner party. Also noticeable at the gathering was the singer’s manager, Asa Asika, as well as plus-sized Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus.

The Omo Baba Olowo had an array of beautiful birthday cakes at the event. It was obviously a beautiful night.

See photos and videos from the event below:

Tags

You may also like

M.I reveals he is still a virgin (Video)

“Nigerian Jellof is the bomb” – Blac Chyna says as she ignores Burna Boy’s threat

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel’s blonde hair and beard

Notorious gunrunner arrested with 46 guns in Niger State

“Na God go punish you” – Daddy Showkey tells troll who questioned his source of income

Atiku Abubakar says he regrets joining APC, apologises to Nigerians

Late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor’s french husband Boyer Aurelien expresses how much he misses her already

21-year-old sex worker arrested for blackmailing men with their n*ked photos

How Wizkid rescued me when I was homeless – Shaydee opens up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *