Music star Davido celebrates 26th birthday with all-white dinner party (Photos, Videos)

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, is obviously an individual that enjoys the spotlight very much. The star clocked 26 on November 21, 2018, and he has made sure to go all out to mark the day.

On his big day, friends and fans alike took to social media to appreciate the musician. He also spent the day with his second daughter, Hailey, at his birthday dinner in Atlanta.

Despite that, the festivity doesn’t seem to be over. The singer had another birthday celebration in Lagos, Nigeria.

He marked his new age once again with his friends and his girlfriend, Chioma, at an all-white dinner party. Also noticeable at the gathering was the singer’s manager, Asa Asika, as well as plus-sized Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus.

The Omo Baba Olowo had an array of beautiful birthday cakes at the event. It was obviously a beautiful night.

See photos and videos from the event below: