My Daughter Wants To See Her Father, Davido’s Alleged Baby Mama Cries Out

Mother of a four-year-old girl, Ayotomide Labinjo, who claimed that Pop star, David Adeleke, (a.k.a Davido) is the father of her child, has called out the Assurance crooner and his family to carry out a new independent deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test and also be ready to take up the paternal responsibility of the child, according to Nigerian Tribune.

The report revealed that the woman claimed that the result of the DNA test carried out by Adeleke’s family in Lagos State when the child was 10-month-old, which allegedly turned out negative, was not correct.

She alleged that Davido influenced it. She called for another test now that the child is much older.

Ayotomide noted that she was not ready to become a legal wife to the superstar.

She insisted that the singer should be bold to say the truth about the whole story and accept the fact that he’s the biological father of the child, christened Anuoluwapo Michelle Adeleke.

At a press conference organised by Kemi Olunloyo, the family’s spokesperson in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, she recalled that her relationship with the artiste started in a club in Ibadan, in 2013.

According to her, they later hooked up at a hotel and also met a few months after.

She claimed that their relationship got sour when she informed Davido of her pregnancy.

“My family and I had made efforts to handle this case amicably. All efforts to reach him proved abortive, because he had blocked all access to him. Until recently, when his cousin, BRed connected with me and asked me to download Imo App in order to do video chat. He had a video chat with me, asking me if I still liked him (Davido) and asked for my age. We have also been to Osun State to meet with his family, but all our efforts did not yield a positive result. I am not interested in being his wife. All I want him to do is to take up his responsibility as the father of our child,” Ayotomide said.

Also speaking at the briefing, the daughter, Anuoluwapo, who will clock five on November 19, said: “David Adeleke is my father and he is from Osun State. I want to see him, because I have missed him so much. My favourite songs are Assurance: Chioma my lover.”

Ayotomide’s mother, Ropo Labinjo, also lamented that she was not treated well by the Adeleke family and pleaded with Nigerians to come to their aid.

She said: “I want us to have a new independent DNA test and I have urged Davido’s father to make him available whenever we are ready for that. I am a 51- year-old-woman, I cannot do any other thing since I have taken up the responsibility of my grandchild. I cannot do it alone. My husband is late too. My grandchild needs formal education. We want to carry out a fresh test on the girl. I won’t mind to sleep in the laboratory in order to have a genuine result. Davido has done a great damage to my family I want to thank Kemi Olunloyo for picking up interest in the little girl and her support in assisting us to be heard by Nigerians and the rest of the world.”

When contacted, a representative of Davido’s camp, who did not give a name, said they would not pay attention to the cooked up story by the family and Kemi Olunloyo.

“We are not interested in this matter because it is a dead issue,” the source said.