‘My girlfriend looks fine outside the house but indoors she looks so ugly’ – Nigerian man cries out

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to seek for the help of popular relationship expert Joro Olumofin over the dilemma he’s facing with his girlfriend.

According to the man, his girlfriend is only beautiful on the outside the house but indoors she’s extremely ugly.

Dear Joro, Good evening. My girlfriend looks fine outside the house but indoors she looks so ugly. Now am thinking why are girls so fake and what’s the point? Am not enjoying the beauty. Outside the house makeup, full 12 inch contour, eyelash, nails, wigs and all that. Inside the house no make up, no wig.

Her hair is chop off in front, she will now wear big bubu, Inside the house I don’t event want to fuck or touch her at all. Sometimes when I wake up I use my leg to kick her for no reason. That’s how I feel. But outside she will look so fine.

Does this happen to me alone? At this rate I won’t marry this girl. She said looking good indoor is expensive and she can’t wear the wigs with the heat and all. Can anyone relate? Lwt me know if am dating my grandmother. Let me know.

Some night when she rubs powder. Jesus! I feel like am caged In. Am I not important enough to look fine for inside the house ?, he wrote.