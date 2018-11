Odunlade Adekola, one of the most talked about Nollywood stars, has celebrated his wife, Ruth Adekola on her birthday.

The actor shared cute photos of the woman on his Instagram page to celebrate her big day. He also penned some sweet words to the woman.

Odunlade and his wife have four kids between them.

Sharing photo of the woman, he wrote:

“Birthdays may come and go, My love and respect for you will never fade. Happy birthday my love!”

