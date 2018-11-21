My new car was bought by God who is my sugar daddy – Liz Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has stated that the new car she recently flaunted was bought for her by her sugar daddy. According to the actress who was a guest on TVC entertainment splash yesterday, God is her sugar daddy.

She said:

”These days, you have to mean a lot to a man before he would spend so much on you. When I said a ‘sugar daddy’ bought me a car, I was referring to God.’ ”Most of us, women are sometimes troublesome and naughty, and that is why it appears like there is always feud among us in the Industry. You should know that quarreling happens everywhere”.

”I wouldn’t want to mentor any young person admiring me because they have no idea the extent I go to be who I am. They should take their mothers as their role models. Also, they shouldn’t fall for everything they see on social media.”