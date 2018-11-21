News Feed

My new car was bought by God who is my sugar daddy – Liz Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has stated that the new car she recently flaunted was bought for her by her sugar daddy. According to the actress who was a guest on TVC entertainment splash yesterday, God is her sugar daddy.

She said:

”These days, you have to mean a lot to a man before he would spend so much on you. When I said a ‘sugar daddy’ bought me a car, I was referring to God.’ ”Most of us, women are sometimes troublesome and naughty, and that is why it appears like there is always feud among us in the Industry. You should know that quarreling happens everywhere”. 

”I wouldn’t want to mentor any young person admiring me because they have no idea the extent I go to be who I am. They should take their mothers as their role models. Also, they shouldn’t fall for everything they see on social media.”

Tags

You may also like

Banky W to auction his Range Rover months after getting mocked by some girls

FG reacts to sudden death of Tosyn Bucknor

My Relationship With My Married Church Pastor – Lady Opens Up

Man Sent To Prison For Stealing Loaves Of Bread

Man brutally beats wife, drags her to male friend’s hotel over cheating allegation (Photos)

Nigerian man hiding his HIV status, infects his girlfriend

Groom Shot On His Wedding Day…What Happens Next Will Surprise You

Meet The New Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2018 (Photos)

Why We Shouldn’t Hand Over Nigeria To Thieves, Hooligans – Obasanjo Warns Ahead Of 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *