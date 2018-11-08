Entertainment, News Feed

My New Song, One Ticket has Damaged My Relationship – Kizz Daniel

Just few days ago, Kizz Daniel released a song; “One Ticket” featuring Davido which has gained massive love and acceptance throughout the country. The Shocking thing now is that lots of music fans are revealing that the song has been causing relationship break-ups and misunderstanding due to the strong realistic and emotional message it contains.

Many have revealed as well that it has helped them overcome slavery and inferiority in their relationships and caused them to take decisions that although will be painful but will certainly turn out to be a heart-warming one in the aftermath.

A twitter user just yesterday tagged Kizz Daniel in a tweet telling him the “One Ticket” song has caused a lot of relationship meltdown and the talented singer replied; “Including mine”.

