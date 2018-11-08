Uncategorized

My new song, one ticket which features Davido has damaged my relationship – Kizz Daniel reveals

Just few days ago, Flyboy Inc. Boss Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, now “Kizz Daniel” released a song; “One Ticket” featuring Davido which has gained massive love and acceptance throughout the country.

The Shocking thing now is that lots of music fans are revealing that the song has been causing relationship break-ups and misunderstanding due to the strong realistic and emotional message it contains.

Many have revealed as well that it has helped them overcome slavery and inferiority in their relationships and caused them to take decisions that although will be painful but will certainly turn out to be a heart-warming one in the aftermath.

It all started when a twitter user tagged Kizz Daniel in a tweet telling him the “One Ticket” song has caused a lot of relationship meltdown and the talented singer replied; “Including mine”.

See exchange below;

Watch video below;

AUDIO DOWNLOAD




Tags

You may also like

Throwback photo of singer, Kizz Daniel from his humble beginnings

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo escapes gunmen attack in Lagos, shares details on social media

Open your computer anytime he wants to browse – Female Pastor tells bride

Davido meets popular model with tribal marks (Photo)

Gay activist Bisi Alimi discloses his plan to have a child with husband Anthony Davis

Nigeria is the most miserable place to live on earth – Pat Utomi

Ceec Flaunts The Numerous Expensive Birthday Gifts She Received

Photos from Toke Makinwa’s lavished birthday party

“I Can’t Have Sex With A Man Less Than 450k Per Night” – Nigerian Lady

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *