A married man has opened up on how he was brainwashed by his church leader in his quest for fortune and wealth.

A Nigerian man has written a disturbing story to a relationship platform on Instagram. According to the embattled man, he was unbelievably drinking the urine of his wife for 2 years to get rich on the recommendation of his pastor.

He was later shocked to discover that the pastor had been sleeping with his legally married wife discreetly.

