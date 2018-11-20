My Transition Hours: Atiku Arrives, Steals Show At Goodluck Jonathan’s Book Launch

File photo: Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived the venue of the public presentation of Goodluck Jonathan’s book.

He arrived at the venue at about 12.30pm. The announcement of his arrival elicited loud ovation from those in attendance. Atiku has been going around the hall to exchange pleasantries with dignitaries present.

Abdusalami, Gowon, Dogara honour Jonathan

Former Heads of State, Abdusalami Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon are among dignitaries attending the public presentation of Goodluck Jonathan’s book.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is also attending.

Former Presidents of Benin Republic and Sierra Leone are also attending. Serving and former governors are also in attendance.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria