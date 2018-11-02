News Feed

“My wife and in-laws” – Davido says as he shares clip of Chioma and her beautiful sisters

Nigerian singerDavido is definitely a love-struck young man who loves to seize every opportunity to show off his girlfriend.

The singer has once again shown off his girlfriend Chioma but this time, also showing the faces of Chioma’s sisters.

He referred to them as his ‘in-laws’ while referring to Chioma as his ‘wife’.

The singer, Chioma, and her sisters all dressed up in their best to attend Davido’s lawyer’s wedding.

Sharing a lovely clip of the sisters taken after they had gotten ready for the wedding, the singer wrote:

My wife and in-laws. No, I’m not tagging them.

Watch the video below;

