‘My Wife & In-Laws’ – Davido declares as he shares a clip of his girlfriend chioma & her beautiful sisters

Davido is definitely a love-struck young man who loves to seize every opportunity to show off his girlfriend.

The singer has once again shown off his girlfriend Chioma but this time, also showing the faces of Chioma’s sisters. He referred to them as his ‘in-laws’ while referring to Chioma as his ‘wife’.

The video shows Chioma and her sisters all dressed up in their best to attend Davido’s lawyer’s wedding.

Sharing a clip of the sisters taken after they had gotten ready for the wedding,

Davido wrote: “My wife and in-laws. No, I’m not tagging them.”

Watch the clip Davido shared below:

