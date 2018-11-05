My work as Buhari’s Campaign spokesperson is free of charge – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Director-general of Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), has said he performs his role for free of charge.

According to the Human Rights Lawyer, who was appointed the spokesman of BCO in April, 2018, his participation is borne out of pure passion to see that only an accountable government rules.

To him, he says his participation is not merely for campaign purpose but a crusade, and that is why he is purely a ‘volunteer’ without pay.

In his words: