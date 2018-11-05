Politics, Trending

My work as Buhari’s Campaign spokesperson is free of charge – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Director-general of Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), has said he performs his role for free of charge.

According to the Human Rights Lawyer, who was appointed the spokesman of BCO  in April, 2018, his participation is borne out of pure passion to see that only an accountable government rules.

To him, he says his participation is not merely for campaign purpose but a crusade, and that is why he is purely a ‘volunteer’ without pay.

In his words:

My participation in this campaign is part of my larger crusade to enthrone an accountable govt. To me, this is a crusade, not just a campaign hence I came out of my shell to make a full-blown participation in the process. That’s why I’m doing this purely as a VOLUNTEER – FOR FREE

