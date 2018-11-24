“Na God go punish you” – Daddy Showkey tells troll who questioned his source of income

Nigerian veteran singer, Daddy Showkey was dragged into an exchange with a troll who questioned his source of income, just after he showed off his fleet of cars and ‘Aba made’ outfit.

Daddy Showkey who posed with his G-Wagon and other cars in the video he shared on Instagram, had written;

Tell me if this is not good or if we’re not trying?

However a follower who reacted to post, asked if he had a cut from Dasuki’s alleged loot by the follower. @KCoker65 wrote;

Where u c money go buy Gwagon? U self shop inside Dasuki money abi

Replying this, Daddy Showkey wrote;

@kcoker65 Na God go punish you for this kind yeye question na people like you dey mock us and call us failure instead of thank for weytin you see , I be like too pikin for eyes abi mumu